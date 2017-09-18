Eva Mendes Gets Candid About Balancing Work and Motherhood: ''Nobody Warns You About the Guilt''

If you feel guilty being a working mom, you are not alone! Actress and clothing designer Eva Mendes can relate.

Mendes told E! News that she didn't realize how guilty she would feel splitting her time between work and raising her and Ryan Gosling's two beautiful daughters: "Oh my God, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work!"

The actress admitted that she doesn't know how she balances it all, saying, "I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day to day kind of struggle, you know?" Between creating her collection for New York & Co., taking care of herself and raising her two girls Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 1, she definitely has her hands full.