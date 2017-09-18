Little Mix & CNCO Premiere Music Video for "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)"

We're so here for this video!
Little Mix and CNCO just premiered their music video for their remix of "Reggaetón Lento."
Marc Klasfeld directed the sultry video for the Spanglish dance remix which has already accumulated over 30 million streams worldwide and is also Top 5 on the UK Airplay Chart.
This remix comes after the success of Spanglish songs like "Despacito" and much like that story, the original song was a huge hit on its own. "Reggaetón Lento" has streamed more than 472 million times and has an incredible 1 billion video views, plus it also reached No.1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Songs Chart.
In the video, we see Little Mix and CNCO flirt with each other from across the club. From sending bottles to napkins with messages, these two groups are just shooting their shot.
The girl group is set to take the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Daytime Village on Saturday, September 23 at the Las Vegas Village. "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)" is Little Mix's first release since their fourth album Glory Days, which featured one of our favorite singles "Shout Out to My Ex."
CNCO, which emerged from the first season of Simon Cowell's musical competition show on Univision's La Banda. Since the show, CNCO has already won three Latin Billboard Awards, three Latin AMAs, and iHeartRadio Award and a Teen Choice Award. Their debut album Primera Cita reached #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and then rapidly became the most sold Latin album in the US and Puerto Rico.
We hope we'll get to see these two groups performing this hit very soon!