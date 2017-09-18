Little Mix & CNCO Premiere Music Video for "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)"

We're so here for this video!

Little Mix and CNCO just premiered their music video for their remix of "Reggaetón Lento."

Marc Klasfeld directed the sultry video for the Spanglish dance remix which has already accumulated over 30 million streams worldwide and is also Top 5 on the UK Airplay Chart.

This remix comes after the success of Spanglish songs like "Despacito" and much like that story, the original song was a huge hit on its own. "Reggaetón Lento" has streamed more than 472 million times and has an incredible 1 billion video views, plus it also reached No.1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Songs Chart.