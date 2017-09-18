How Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Thoughts on More Kids May Have Affected Their Marriage

New details are emerging into what contributed to Fergie and Josh Duhamel's split.

Less than a week after news broke that the couple was separating after eight years of marriage, multiple sources reveal to E! News that the pair may not have seen eye to eye in regards to expanding their family.

"Around a year ago when Fergie was contemplating what was next for her musically, Fergie and Josh were trying to have another baby," one insider revealed. "At the time, it was made clear that having another baby was a priority for Fergie over anything else regarding her music so she was trying to scale work back."

Our source continued, "Eventually she was a lot more present in the studio to work on her solo music."

After much anticipation, Fergie's latest solo album titled Double Dutchess is complete and is expected to hit stores this Friday. This past weekend, the singer performed her biggest hits at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.