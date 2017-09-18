The Fashion Police Think Sofía Vergara Should Be "Locked Up for Looking So Good" at the 2017 Emmys: Watch!

Muy caliente!

On tonight's new Fashion Police, the co-hosts are breaking down all the hits and misses from the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet!

First high is Sofia Vergara in her super sexy mermaid dress by Mark Zunino. Using only TV show titles to describe her look, NeNe Leakes compliments Sofía's ample cleavage with the series Girls. "Listen, she keeps those things out all the time!" Nene says in this preview clip. "It works for her!"

Brad Goreski goes with American Crime "because she should be locked up for looking so good."