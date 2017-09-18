The Fashion Police Think Sofía Vergara Should Be "Locked Up for Looking So Good" at the 2017 Emmys: Watch!

Muy caliente!
On tonight's new Fashion Police, the co-hosts are breaking down all the hits and misses from the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet!
First high is Sofia Vergara in her super sexy mermaid dress by Mark Zunino. Using only TV show titles to describe her look, NeNe Leakes compliments Sofía's ample cleavage with the series Girls. "Listen, she keeps those things out all the time!" Nene says in this preview clip. "It works for her!"
Brad Goreski goes with American Crime "because she should be locked up for looking so good."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
So what TV show title does guest co-host Erika Jayne use to describe Sofía's sizzling Emmys look?
Watch the clip to find out!
Fashion Police: returns Monday, August 28 at 9e|6p, only on E!
Scroll down for more of our Fashion Police verdicts on all the Emmys red carpet looks!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman goes for classic sophistication with a playful twist in a Calvin Klein gown styled with adorable mismatched pink sandals.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sofía Vergara's girls are out for the night as she flaunts her figure in a low-cut Mark Zunino mermaid gown.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Biel looks like a breath of fresh air in a dreamy Ralph & Russo Couture dress.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From the sequins to the belt to the feathered hem, Tracee Ellis Ross has a whole lot—almost too much—going on with her Chanel Haute Couture dress.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Insecure actress and creator Issa Rae is anything but in this stunning custom one-shoulder red gown by Vera Wang.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looks like a pretty prima ballerina in a tea-length, strapless dress by Calvin Klein.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough looks regal as she plays to her strengths in an ultra-feminine Marchesa ball gown with pink flowers sprinkled across the bodice.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tessa Thompson is literally out of this world in this metallic multicolored dress that seems a little too casual (and chaotic) for the Emmys red carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Even if you ignore Heidi Klum's Dundas Resort 2018 dress swimsuit cover-up, you can't ignore the surplus of Lorraine Schwartz bangles coating her wrists. It's a surprise she can even lift her arms.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Shameless actress Ruby Modine is serving up vampire vibes in this purple gothic-inspired Mark Zunino dress, especially with her dark nails and those dark lips.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fargo actress Carrie Coon crashes and burns in a severely outdated coral prom dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13 Reasons Why actress Ajiona Alexus proves you can have the best of both worlds in a pristine, white jumpsuit featuring a glamorous, gown-like train.
Article continues below
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Silicon Valley actress Amanda Crew sparkles from head to toe in an ombré Michael Cinco gown covered in iridescent sequins.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Veep's Anna Chlumsky makes an unmistakable statement in a sequined Sachin and Babi gown that's truly impossible to ignore. Unfortunately, this dress looks like it would be much more suitable for a drag show.