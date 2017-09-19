2017 Latin American Music Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Pitbull, 2016 Latin American Music Awards

Mike Windle/Getty Images

They're back! 

It's that time of year again, and the third annual Latin American Music Awards are almost here. Telemundo announced the nominees on Tuesday beginning with the announcement of two categories on Un Nuevo Día and then followed by another during their entertainment show Suelta La Sopa. The rest of the nominations were announced via a Facebook Live and then were broadcasted simultaneously through YouTube and Twitter. 

The award show will air live on Thursday, October 26 at 9PM/8c from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, which is the largest fan-voted award show. The two-hour special will showcase performances by artists that are relevant to U.S. Latinos, regardless of language.  

Starting today, until 4 PM ET/3c on October 17, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico can place their vote online at LatinAMAs.com/Vota, and fans worldwide can vote via Twitter.

Shakira leads the list with nine nominations, followed closely by Maluma with eight, while Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos garnered five each. 

Here's the complete list of nominees: 

Artist of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Wisin

 

New Artist of the Year: 

Christian Nodal

Ozuna

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

 

Song of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tengo Que Colgar"

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Nicky Jam, "El Amante"

Prince Royce & Shakira, "Deja Vu"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

 

Album of the Year: 

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Prince Royce, Five

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock: 

Alejandra Guzmán

Gloria Trevi

Shakira

 

Favorite Male Artist—Pop/Rock:

Enrique Iglesias

Juanes

Luis Fonsi

 

Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock: 

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Reik

 

Favorite Album—Pop/Rock: 

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Favorite Song—Pop/Rock:

CNCO, "Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)"

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito" Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, "Vente Pa'Ca" Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, "Vente Pa'Ca" Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

 

Favorite Artist—Regional Mexican: 

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Regulo Caro

 

Favorite Duo or Group—Regional Mexican: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50 Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

 

Favorite Album—Regional Mexican: 

Calibre 50, Desde El Rancho

Jenni Rivera, Paloma Negra Desde Monterrey

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

 

Favorite Song—Regional Mexican: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tengo Que Colgar"

Calibre 50, "Siempre Te Voy A Querer"

Christian Nodal, "Adiós Amor"

Gerardo Ortiz, "Regresa Hermosa"

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, "Te Regalo"

 

Favorite Artist—Urban: 

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Wisin

 

Favorite Song—Urban: 

Farruko Featuring Ky-Mani Marley, "Chillax"

J Balvin Featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky, "Safari"

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Nicky Jam, "El Amante"

Wisin, "Vacaciones"

 

Favorite Artist—Tropical: 

Gente de Zona

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

 

Favorite Album—Tropical: 

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Alunizando

Prince Royce, Five

Romeo Santos, Golden

 

Favorite Song—Tropical: 

Gente De Zona, "Algo Contigo"

Héctor Acosta "El Torito", "Amorcito Enfermito"

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony, "Olvídame y Pega La Vuelta"

Prince Royce & Shakira, "Deja Vu"

Romeo Santos, "Imitadora"

 

Favorite Collaboration: 

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

 

Favorite Crossover Artist:

Justin Bieber 

Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

