2017 Latin American Music Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Mike Windle/Getty Images
They're back!
It's that time of year again, and the third annual Latin American Music Awards are almost here. Telemundo announced the nominees on Tuesday beginning with the announcement of two categories on Un Nuevo Día and then followed by another during their entertainment show Suelta La Sopa. The rest of the nominations were announced via a Facebook Live and then were broadcasted simultaneously through YouTube and Twitter.
The award show will air live on Thursday, October 26 at 9PM/8c from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, which is the largest fan-voted award show. The two-hour special will showcase performances by artists that are relevant to U.S. Latinos, regardless of language.
Starting today, until 4 PM ET/3c on October 17, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico can place their vote online at LatinAMAs.com/Vota, and fans worldwide can vote via Twitter.
Shakira leads the list with nine nominations, followed closely by Maluma with eight, while Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos garnered five each.
Here's the complete list of nominees:
Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Wisin
New Artist of the Year:
Christian Nodal
Ozuna
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Song of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tengo Que Colgar"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Nicky Jam, "El Amante"
Prince Royce & Shakira, "Deja Vu"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Album of the Year:
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock:
Alejandra Guzmán
Gloria Trevi
Shakira
Favorite Male Artist—Pop/Rock:
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock:
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Reik
Favorite Album—Pop/Rock:
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Shakira, El Dorado
Favorite Song—Pop/Rock:
CNCO, "Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito" Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, "Vente Pa'Ca" Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, "Vente Pa'Ca" Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Favorite Artist—Regional Mexican:
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Regulo Caro
Favorite Duo or Group—Regional Mexican:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50 Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Favorite Album—Regional Mexican:
Calibre 50, Desde El Rancho
Jenni Rivera, Paloma Negra Desde Monterrey
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Favorite Song—Regional Mexican:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tengo Que Colgar"
Calibre 50, "Siempre Te Voy A Querer"
Christian Nodal, "Adiós Amor"
Gerardo Ortiz, "Regresa Hermosa"
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, "Te Regalo"
Favorite Artist—Urban:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Wisin
Favorite Song—Urban:
Farruko Featuring Ky-Mani Marley, "Chillax"
J Balvin Featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky, "Safari"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Nicky Jam, "El Amante"
Wisin, "Vacaciones"
Favorite Artist—Tropical:
Gente de Zona
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album—Tropical:
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Alunizando
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Favorite Song—Tropical:
Gente De Zona, "Algo Contigo"
Héctor Acosta "El Torito", "Amorcito Enfermito"
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony, "Olvídame y Pega La Vuelta"
Prince Royce & Shakira, "Deja Vu"
Romeo Santos, "Imitadora"
Favorite Collaboration:
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Favorite Crossover Artist:
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
The Weeknd