Lena Dunham Doesn't Mind Landing on a Worst Dressed List

Lena Dunham does not care what you think about her outfit.

According to the Girls creator, what you wear should be like a costume: "We want to be strong and ready to go...think about what is going to make you feel the most confident and like yourself." And even if that means making fashion decisions that land her directly on a worst dressed list, Lena isn't phased by it. In fact, she thinks it's fun.

"I even like ending up on that ‘Good People, Bad Clothes' page or whatever it's called...that stuff gives me pleasure."

E! News caught up with Lena and Girls producer Jenni Konner at the 2nd anniversary party for their weekly newsletter, Lenny Letter, cohosted by Cole Haan. Lena's costume of choice included a green sculptural earring—made by her godfather, artist John Newman—a simple black dress and suede pumps that made her feel like she could wake up dancing.

While admiring Lena's ear candy, Jenni said of its designer: "That's not on a top 10 list, but it's on our top 10 list."