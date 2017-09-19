Daniel Bryan Is "Disappointed" in Brie Bella for Registering for a $400 Baby Monitor in Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Oh, baby!

In this sneak peek from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are stocking up on baby supplies ahead of daughter Birdie Joe Danielson's arrival. However, the couple struggles to agree on what they actually need.

After registering for a bunch of items together, the dad-to-be is shocked to later find an expensive baby monitor in Birdie's nursery. "Brianna! I thought we agreed that we didn't need it," he says. "You put that on the registry and somebody spent $400 to get us that thing."

"Yeah, so, you didn't buy it, so don't worry about it," she replies to her husband.