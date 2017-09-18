Everything We Know About Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Egarian's Relationship

It seems Milo Ventimiglia is finally taking his romance closer to the spotlight.
After nearly a year of keeping his burgeoning relationship out of the public eye, the This Is Us star covertly celebrated his first Emmy nomination with his off-screen leading lady by his side. The 40-year-old star arrived to the ceremony on Sunday night with Kelly Egarian, reportedly a marketing coordinator for luxury fashion house Stella McCartney.
While they did not pose in tandem on the red carpet, an eyewitness told E! News they arrived together in a black SUV and shared a lipock before the main event. "After getting out, she took some time to fix her dress while Milo was making sure he looked sharp," the eyewitness said. "Before making their grand entrance on the red carpet, Milo leaned in and kissed her. It was sweet and cute. It was more than just a peck."
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Inside, the actor was spotted by another source inside the VIP lounge with his arm around Egarian. As the insider noted, they "100 percent" looked like a couple. While Ventimiglia ultimately did not take home the statue, the star and his date made their way to the Governor's Ball, where they took seats next to co-star Mandy Moore and her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. At one point, the TV star was seen rubbing Egarian's back while she was seated in front of him. "He kept checking up on her, making sure she was okay," a source described.
Over at Fox's Emmy after-party, while attendees sipped on Heineken, Ventimiglia and his date were also sighted near co-star Justin Hartleyand his fiancée Chrishell Stause. While he may not be ready to take his relationship out on the red carpet, it seems Ventimiglia's TV family has met Egarian. She was also spotted sitting on the star's lap and the two later snacked from the same plate.
Ventimiglia has been able to keep his personal life under wraps for most of the year considering Sunday night marked the pair's most high-profile night out yet. In December 2016, he was spotted with a "mystery woman" on a lunch stroll near Venice Beach. Three months later, In Touch identified his new girlfriend as Egarian and reported they had been dating for five months.
While we wait for Milo himself to confirm the relationship, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for their red carpet debut—together.