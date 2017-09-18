Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "Don't Do Gifts" Anymore

Kim Kardashian is giving us the inside scoop on family life and her relationship with Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on the October cover of Allure's "Best of Beauty" issue and inside the magazine, the 36-year-old reveals that she doesn't like gifts anymore.

When asked if she "worries" about her kids growing up with a lot of excess, Kardashian explains that they "don't do gifts." She then says, "[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible."