Watch Ellen DeGeneres Help Jennifer Lopez Warm Up for Her Las Vegas Residency

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas, especially when J.Lo is concerned!

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedy queen Ellen DeGeneres explains that she had quite the weekend when she hit up Sin City recently in a failed (and funny) attempt to be Jennifer Lopez's understudy for her "All I Have" residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Watch as Ellen, wearing a hilarious costume, visits J.Lo in her dressing room to inform the "Jenny From the Block" singer that she's going to be her go-to gal in case of emergency.

Jennifer then gently tries to break the news to the host with the most that the role as a back-up doesn't exist. Rolling with the punches, Ellen then asks the 48-year-old to show her how she gets in gear for the high-octane, dance-heavy show that's filled with thrills, chills and a whole lotta choreography.