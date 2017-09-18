Selena Gomez's Mom Opens Up About Her Daughter's Kidney Transplant, Says She Felt "Helpless" and "Scared"

Watching a child undergo surgery is scary for any parent, and Teefey's post shows that the experience was no different for her.

"As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family," she wrote. "I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. "

Now, she views Raisa as part of her family.

"Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God," she wrote.

The feeling seems to be mutual in terms of how Raisa's family views Gomez.

"They've been friends for many years. They're like sisters," Raisa's mother Virginia Almendarez said during an exclusive interview with Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo . "I love [Gomez] a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I'm her mom. I'm very proud of both of them."