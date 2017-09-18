Watch Nikki Bella Meet (and Then Wrestle!) Her Dancing With the Stars Partner For the First Time

"I do feel a little intimidated!"
Please welcome to the ring...Nikki Bella and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev! The Total Bellas star is set to make her DWTS debut in tonight's season 25 premiere, and E! News has your exclusive first look at her introduction to the ballroom.
In the video above, the E! star meets her pro partner for the first time...and immediately brings him into the wrestling ring and shows him exactly why she's the longest reigning champion in WWE Diva's history.
"I feel like a five-year-old kid who just got beaten up," Artem says after a bout with his new partner in the ring.
But then the tables turn and we get to see Nikki enter Artem's dance studio to rehearse their first routine, and it's clear Nikki is in it to win it. "I want this so bad," she admits, adding "it's not easy."
So why did Nikki, 33, decide to join the ABC reality hit?
"I'm doing Dancing With the Stars because I love a challenge," Nikki reveals. "I've literally broken my shin in half and I pretty much broke my neck in the ring" So yeah, a fast-paced Cha Cha should be a breeze for this Total Diva!
And Nikki's fellow competitors, including Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz and Debbie Gibson, better watch out, because she's planning to bring the same energy and intensity from the wrestling arena to the ballroom.
"I think the minute I hit the dance floor, Dancing With the Stars is going to have no idea what hit 'em," Nikki says. "I mean, you already know how I can move my hips, so I think you know I'm going to surprise some people!"
Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
