Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Argue Over When He'll Retire

Tom Brady isn't quite ready to hang up his football cleats, and that's not settling all too well with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The 40-year-old New England Patriots star sat down with CBS This Morning to chat about his new book, The TB12 Method, during which he admitted he plans to continuing playing into his mid-40s.

Bündchen isn't so keen on the idea.

"I think we go back and forth," he laughed. "She'll always say to me, 'Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it's ten years, and now you're saying another five years.'"