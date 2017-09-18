Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Argue Over When He'll Retire

Tom Brady isn't quite ready to hang up his football cleats, and that's not settling all too well with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.
The 40-year-old New England Patriots star sat down with CBS This Morning to chat about his new book, The TB12 Method, during which he admitted he plans to continuing playing into his mid-40s.
Bündchen isn't so keen on the idea.
"I think we go back and forth," he laughed. "She'll always say to me, 'Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it's ten years, and now you're saying another five years.'"
Last year, Brady became the second oldest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, which continues to beg the question: How does he maintain so much success in a game dominated by younger players?
For Brady, the answer is all about taking preventative measures.
As we all know, he maintains a very restricted and regimented diet. But more than that, he does what he calls "pre-hab," doing preventative workouts and treatments to help protect his body for whatever happens during a game. This is precisely why he doesn't put too much emphasis on injuries like concussions.
"I don't worry about them, no. But I'm not oblivious to them," he said. "I understand the risks that come with the contact sports and the physical nature of our game. I try to take these preventative approaches to limit whatever ramifications those may cause…I take this proactive approach to it, and I do feel like they've really worked."
He continued, "Some of my idols had to retire because of head injuries. So I thought, 'How do I think about these head injuries in a preventative way if I still am going to continue to play the sport that I love?' I love the sport so much that I want to keep playing, and I'm going to do everything that I can to take care of my body in advance of the hits that I'm going to take on Sunday."
Brady explains those tactics in The TB12 Method, which goes on sale tomorrow.