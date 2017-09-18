EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Vergara's Flubbed Lines in This Modern Family Blooper Reel Will Make Your Day

Cut! A sure-fire way to brighten up any day are TV bloopers, and we're here to help with some from Modern Family season eight.

In the exclusive video above, get a first look at the Modern Family season eight bloopers, primarily featuring Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neill and Rico Rodriguez.

Vergara trips up on her words, leaving the rest of the cast and crew in stitches and O'Neill forgetting a line, but getting help from his pint-sized costar Jeremy Maguire, little Joe Pritchett, his TV son.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

While we're talking about this TV family, let's take a moment to gush over this picture Vergara posted with her costar at the 2017 Emmys.

You can't really see it there, but the 6-year-old Maguire is wearing a cape! Fashion. Icon.

Modern Family, which hails from executive producers Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, was renewed for at least two more seasons by ABC, bringing its total TV run to at least 10 seasons. "Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years," ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "[Creators] Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none."

The show was nominated for an Emmy at the 2017 ceremony. Ty Burrell was also nominated.

Modern Family also stars Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Season nine premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Modern Family season eight will be available on DVD Tuesday, Sept. 19.

