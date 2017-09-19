The 11 Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Vacations, Ranked!

There's no vacation like a Kardashian vacation!

Over the past 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has traveled to some amazingly fabulous places for their annual family vacay.

Who could forget Kris Jenner's lip swelling up in the Dominican Republic or Kourtney Kardashian telling Kim Kardashian, "There are people who are dying," in Bora Bora? Then there's their emotional Armenia trip.

In honor of the KUWTK decade anniversary we ranked the fam's 11 best vacations. Did your favorite trip make the list?