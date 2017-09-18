Jedediah Bila Is Leaving The View After a Year

"So this is my last day at The View," she told the audience and viewers before looking over to her co-hosts. "I want to thank these ladies. What you don't know about us is that we're really friends...I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric, and you put up with me, and this has been an amazing journey. And I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets. This is what I'm here for. I want to shake things up in life and in television."
She went on to explain how she's currently working on a book and a few other opportunities. Not to mention, she's getting married soon, too!
"This has been a really great experience, and mostly, I just want to speak to the viewers and say we are nothing without you," she continued. "We are able to do what we do because you invite us into your homes...It's about a conversation. It's about serious issues, and it's about the fact that you care enough to hear what we have to say. And that I appreciate more than any executive or any position that I could hold!"
She noted that she hopes her fans and followers will join her on her endeavors in the future, no matter where they are.
Bila's other co-hosts went around to bid their farewells, admitting that, despite their many disagreements, they're all friends no matter what.
ABC released a statement to E! News regarding Bila's decision saying, "We want to thank Jed very much for all of her contributions and wish her great success with the next step in her career. She will always be part of The View family, and we'll welcome her back to talk about her new projects."