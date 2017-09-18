Emmys 2017: Celebrities' Candid Moments

The night was enjoyed by celebrities of all ages, too. Jeremy Maguire from Modern Family looked like an adorable superhero on the red carpet when he flashed his cape, and Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage didn't miss the chance to take a picture with Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon.

Celebrities were even able to put politics aside for part of the evening. James Corden was spotted giving former White House press secretary Sean Spicer a peck on the cheek, and Alec Baldwin had a discussion with House of Card's Kevin Spacey (maybe they were swapping tips for how to play presidents on TV—Baldwin won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live).