This Real Housewives of Dallas Dinner Party Gets Uncomfortable in Record Time

The Deuber household is a house divided.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas have noticed this season, there is some definite tension brewing between Cary Deuber and her husband Mark now that the Housewife wants to spend more time at home with their daughter Zuri and less at work with her husband. And that tension comes to a boil in tonight's new episode when the couple hosts new addition to the cast Kameron Westcott and her husband Court for dinner.

In this sneak peek of the episode, exclusive to E! News, Zuri's fussing over the dinner she clearly does not want to eat—She's four. Cut her some slack!—leads to quite a testy exchange between the parents. Right in front of their guests.