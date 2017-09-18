Reese Witherspoon Hopes Big Little Lies' Emmys Wins Help Girls Know "You Can Be the Architect of Your Own Story"

Reese Witherspoon is riding high on an Emmys wave. The actress, who was nominated for her acting work in Big Little Lies and took home an Emmy for her role as executive producer on the HBO miniseries, took to the stage with a message of female empowerment and continued that message at the after parties.

"So proud. I set out four years ago to start a company to create better roles for women in Hollywood and to have four nominations tonight for women's performances is extraordinary," Witherspoon told E! News' Sibley Scoles at HBO's 2017 Emmys party.