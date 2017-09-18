Reese Witherspoon Hopes Big Little Lies' Emmys Wins Help Girls Know "You Can Be the Architect of Your Own Story"

Reese Witherspoon is riding high on an Emmys wave. The actress, who was nominated for her acting work in Big Little Lies and took home an Emmy for her role as executive producer on the HBO miniseries, took to the stage with a message of female empowerment and continued that message at the after parties.
"So proud. I set out four years ago to start a company to create better roles for women in Hollywood and to have four nominations tonight for women's performances is extraordinary," Witherspoon told E! News' Sibley Scoles at HBO's 2017 Emmys party.
"That's the way you change things, is change through art and expression. I want little girls out there to know that you can be the architect of your own story, you can a storyteller, you can be a director, you can be a writer, you can be a producer, you can be anything…And I want to put those stories forward and I want women to see that together we are unstoppable," she continued.
Witherspoon's costar and fellow executive producer Nicole Kidman took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Laura Dern won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie and Alexander Skarsgard won in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for their work in Big Little Lies. Jean-Marc Vallee won for directing the acclaimed series….that might not be as limited as some had thought. Witherspoon has been open about the possibility about continuing the story started in Big Little Lies—only if it's right.
"Oh, I hope so. We'll see. It has to be fantastic though because I like things to be really good…I'm not going to even start until it's really, really good," she said about a second season.
Big Little Lies was based on the book of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty who has gone on record saying she's thinking about ideas for a follow-up to the wildly successful series.
Do you want to see a second season of Big Little Lies?