Inside the 2017 Emmys After-Parties: Mingling With Milo Ventimiglia and Dancing With the Kids From Stranger Things

Netflix Party



Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wasted no time joining her male co-stars on the dance floor. "She was leading the pack," a source says. "All the other kids were following her moves!" (Later, as she was checking her phone at her table, Brown's mom came over and "hugged her.")

Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz and Jessica Pimentel touched up their makeup in the bathroom. "Jackie was fixing her lipstick and made kissy faces in the mirror," the source says. Co-star Laverne Cox made a grand entrance as she walked into the party solo. "She strutted down the walkway to the dance floor and loved all the attention she was receiving. She then made her way back to the Orange Is the New Black table to hang out with her cast mates."

Dancing With the Stars' Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson arrived hand in hand and headed straight the dance floor. "They were both wearing white and looked really in love," an insider says. Another couple who found love on set, The Americans' Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, talked with friends on their way in: "She kept looking at him and they were laughing together."

Robin Wright was "hugging and taking photos with anyone who approached her," according to a source. The House of Cards actress' daughter, model Dylan Penn, was by her side the entire night. "Dylan kept checking in on her mom to make sure she was OK. Robin was smiling and engaging with her co-stars; they seemed very happy together. Robin and Dylan left together."

Emmy winner Dave Chappelle was taking photos with guests, and on his way out of the party, he bumped into The Late Late Show's James Corden. The TV host walked right up to Chappelle and gave him a big hug. "It's a f--king cool photo! You look so good!" he said. "So f--king good!"

Perhaps the happiest group was the cast of Atlanta. "They were going wild on the dance floor!" the source tells E! News. "They kept raising Donald's statue in the air as they danced in a circle. Photo flashes were going off and they were fully letting loose." At one point, they corralled the kids from Modern Family and Stranger Things "in a circle, singing Beyoncé lyrics and dancing."

Hulu Party

Elisabeth Moss had a Mad Men reunion with Jon Hamm. "He was talking about being at the party to support Elisabeth," an insider says, noting that he arrived alone. Other guests included Handmaid's Tale's actresses Alexis Bledel, Anne Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

Check out more Emmys after-party moments: