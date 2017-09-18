Emmy's 2017: Celebrities' Most Candid Moments

Another memorable moment from the night was when Dave Chappelle and John Oliver got D.C. Public schools to start trending on Twitter.

During his presenter speech, Chappelle admitted that he skipped the rehearsal and then gave a shout-out to DC Public schools before reading the teleprompter.

"Now I will read this teleprompter, please forgive me," he said. "Shout out to D.C. Public Schools. Here we go."

Oliver continued the joke during his acceptance speech for Best Writing for a Variety Series by encouraging people to include #DCPublicSchools in their tweets about the Emmys

"Like Dave Chappelle, I would like to unexpectedly thank D.C. Public Schools because I think it would be great if it started trending on Twitter for no reason tonight what so ever," he said "So if you are tweeting about the Emmys, please use the hashtag #DCPublicSchools."

Even D.C. Public School's twitter account got in on the fun.