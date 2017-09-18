Emmy's 2017: Celebrities' Most Candid Moments

CBS
Reese Witherspoon Hopes Big Little Lies' Emmys Wins Help Girls Know "You Can Be the Architect of Your Own Story"
CBS
A lot of preparation went into the 2017 Emmys. But during Sunday night's broadcast of the 69th annual award show, the cameras picked up a few unrehearsed moments.
The crazy candid moments began on the red carpet. At one point Anthony Anderson took over Giuliana Rancic's red carpet hosting duties and started interviewing Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox. He even invited her to make a guest appearance on his show Black-ish. Rachel Bloom also joked about reselling her Gucci dress, which she paid for herself, and Sofia Vergara was spotted with a mini fan attached to her smartphone to keep cool in the Los Angeles heat.
Host Stephen Colbert then kicked off the show with a memorable moment by welcoming former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to the stage.
Spicer joked that this year's Emmy audience "will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy period—both in person and around the globe." He was, of course, playing off of the comments he made during his first press conference when he told reporters that the crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration was the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period"—even though photos suggested otherwise. Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Modern Family's Sarah Hyland were visibly shocked by Spicer's cameo—so was Melissa McCarthy, who won an Emmy for impersonating Spicer on Saturday Night Live.
Jackie Hoffman's reaction after losing Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series was also a talked-about moment. The cameras caught her saying "Damn it" more than once after Laura Dern's name was called for her performance in Big Little Lies. She then vented her frustration on social media.
I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017
Another memorable moment from the night was when Dave Chappelle and John Oliver got D.C. Public schools to start trending on Twitter.
During his presenter speech, Chappelle admitted that he skipped the rehearsal and then gave a shout-out to DC Public schools before reading the teleprompter.
"Now I will read this teleprompter, please forgive me," he said. "Shout out to D.C. Public Schools. Here we go."
Oliver continued the joke during his acceptance speech for Best Writing for a Variety Series by encouraging people to include #DCPublicSchools in their tweets about the Emmys
"Like Dave Chappelle, I would like to unexpectedly thank D.C. Public Schools because I think it would be great if it started trending on Twitter for no reason tonight what so ever," he said "So if you are tweeting about the Emmys, please use the hashtag #DCPublicSchools."
Even D.C. Public School's twitter account got in on the fun.
Us right now. #dcpublicschools #emmys pic.twitter.com/CqZTetOLPd— DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 18, 2017
Ann Dowd also had the best reaction to winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. The first-time Emmy winner looked truly stunned after her name was announced, and made a heart-warming acceptance speech.
"Hello, everyone. Well, I think this is a dream,I know it's an actor's dream and I'm deeply grateful to you.I have been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don't have the words. So I thank you.
Sterling K. Brown drew attention when he didn't get to finish his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. The This Is Us actor got played off by the orchestra music, and Twitter was quick to note that Nicole Kidman got more time to finish her whole speech after accepting for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies.
For the complete list of the most talked-about moments, check out the photo gallery.