Carson Daly's Mom Pattie Daly Caruso Dies at 73

"We spoke to him and he wanted to share this message with all of you," Matt Lauer continued. "He says, 'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife and grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.'"

"We want to just say, Carson, we are so sorry," the anchor added. "Our thoughts are with you and your family."

"What a devoted and loving son Carson is," Guthrie commented. "And Pattie was just a force."

Like her son, the North Carolina native spent 25 years interviewing public figures on her local television show, Valley Views. "She was one of the most vivacious people I knew," her friend Judy Vossler told The Desert Sun of the breast cancer survivor. "She loved, loved, loved her family. She loved her interviewing and loved helping her charities."