Elisabeth Moss "Blacked Out" When She Won an Award at the 2017 Emmys

Blessed be! The 2017 Emmys belonged to The Handmaid's Tale.

Alexis Bledel won the Outstanding Guest Actress award last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, and yesterday proved to be just as fruitful for her co-stars Ann Dowd and Elisabeth Moss, who won the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. The acclaimed Hulu series, which began streaming on Hulu in May, received eight awards from 13 nominations—including Outstanding Drama Series.

After the show, E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the cast and crew backstage, where Moss (modeling a a Prabal Gurung dress) confessed she "blacked out" after beating the likes of How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis, The Crown's Claire Foy, The Americans' Keri Russell, Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood and House of Cards' Robin Wright. "I really did. I don't really remember much of it. I've never experienced them actually calling my name, so it was a very strange feeling," said Moss, who received five nominations between 2009 and 2015 for her work on Mad Men. Finally winning was an "incredible" feeling, she added. "It's like an out of body experience—and then you immediately try to remember everybody you have to thank!"