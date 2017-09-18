EXCLUSIVE!

Donald Glover "Blacked Out" When He Made Emmy Award History: "I Was Not Ready for That"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Carson Daly, Pattie Daly Caruso

Carson Daly's Mom Pattie Daly Caruso Dies at 73

Elisabeth Moss, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winner

Elisabeth Moss "Blacked Out" When She Won an Award at the 2017 Emmys

ESC: Must do Monday, Mandy Moore

How to Get Mandy Moore's Signature Pink Pout for Less

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Donald Glover is waking up with a new place in history. 

With two 2017 Emmy Award wins Sunday night (and the first of his career), the Atlanta star also became the first black director to win the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. 

Later in the night, he took the mic again for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy—marking the first time in 32 years a person of color has won in that category. 

"I blacked out," he told E!'s Zuri Hall of his reaction to his history-making first win. "I was not ready for that."

The star went on to explain that he was in a "weird phase" when he directed the episode, "B.A.N." "I was doing a lot. I was a new father. I was writing other episodes and directing and like cobbling this together," he recalled. "I'm really astonished."

Photos

Emmy Awards 2017 Winners

Donald Glover, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winners

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

When faced with the greater significance of his win, Glover clarified that making history wasn't his only intention. 

"I think our job is to be as great as possible and defy things on our own terms," he said. "I never want to make a good indie movie. I want to make a good movie."

As he added, "I'm happy it happened, but just aim for greatness."

With the ceremony over and two statues in hand, Glover had his eye on the post-Emmy celebrations. "We're gonna drink so much. Let's go to In-N-Out," he began. 

While the history-making wins were the main headlines of his night, Glover did break a little news of his own when he revealed his partner Michelle is expecting their second son together. To hear about his adorable musical plans with his baby, watch E!'s interview above!

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Donald Glover , Apple News , Emmys , Exclusives , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.