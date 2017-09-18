The Stranger Things Kids Had the Best Time at the 2017 Emmys

Before the 2017 Emmys even started, we knew it was about to be an amazing night for the Stranger Things kids.

We've watched the young cast of the Netflix thriller—which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp have the best time ever throughout the 2017 awards season, smiling up and down the SAG carpet and taking selfies backstage with pretty much everyone at the Golden Globes.

And tonight was no different.

From the very start, Matarazzo and McLaughlin had us smiling with their pre-Emmys social media updates.