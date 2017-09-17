We Ranked All the Silver Dresses Seen at the 2017 Emmys

It's not a Hollywood red carpet without a shimmery crop of silver or metallic dresses.
It's a staple of award show fashion—and we get why: There's an inherent wow-factor that comes with wearing the trend. It's no wonder several stars at the 2017 Emmys outfitted themselves in shine. As these stars proved, you don't need to wear head-to-toe sequins to win this look either. Celebs, like Thandie Newton and Yara Shahidi, were bedazzled in the most subtle way. Then, there were stars, like Laverne Cox and Sarah Paulson, for whom there's no such thing as too much glamour.
Like prior years, it was a sea of sequins and shine. Everyone—from Priyanka Chopra to Ariel Winter—stunned, but some made a fashion impact more than others. And for that reason, here are all silvery gowns, ranked.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While the Modern Family actress looks undoubtedly sexy, the double slits and high neckline, defined with black sequins, makes this silver ensemble look more costume-y than red-carpet worthy.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
While the head-to-toe sequin embellishment is eye-catching, the gray-to-yellow ombre effect is a little too jarring. The Silicon Valley actress' dress is perfect for the 2027 Emmys...it's futuristic-chic.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Black-ish star's Prada gown is a best dressed contender, for sure, but in the category of silver stunners, it was lacking that wow-factor. Perhaps the flesh-tone tulle dials down the sparkle a bit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This dress is made for edgy brides who want to be different. The subtle, grayish-silver hue is elegant; however, we're a little iffy on those puffy cap sleeves.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
There's no question that this Sally LaPointe dress is made with quality fabrication. Not only do the vertical lines give the gown an interesting texture, but they also elongate the actress. The only sticking point? The corset-like top looks kind of uncomfortable.
John Shearer/WireImage
This is what it looks like when a fashion risk pays off. The Quantico star stunned in a white Balmain frock with a feather train. However, the sequin embellishments took the look to rocker status.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Like Amanda Crew, Anna's dress featured a silver-to-yellow ombre effect. Unlike her colleague's dress, however, it was kept to a minimum, allowing the eyes to fully absorb (and appreciate) the metallic finish.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If there was ever a need for high-fashion body armor, the This Is Us star's intricate, off-the-shoulder gown is a serious contender.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Now the SNL cast member's frock may not look as eye-catching as its silvery counterparts, but that's what is great about it. The black dress is covered in metallic sequins in the most subtle but sophisticated way.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There is no fashion risk too daring for this actress. For the woman who walked last year's red carpet in an eye-catching, glimmering green Prada frock, it would only make sense to raise the bar, to a silvery snakeskin-like finish for the following year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Before you say, "Wait. This is a nude dress," rest your eyes on that tulle overlay on the skirt. It has just the perfect amount of flash. Sometimes, you don't need to go 100 percent metallic, when a little embellishment will take you all the way to the best dressed list.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Then, there are times when you want to make a statement, in which case go hard or go home. Laverne matched her makeup and even her nails (painted with Celebrate Yourself, her new collaboration with Orly Beauty) to her gunmetal Naeem Khan dress.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
At first glance, we thought The Sinner actress' Ralph and Russo Couture dress featured two tones of shimmer, but actually, a light pink fabric just drapes over and wraps around Justin Timberlake's wife like a glove. It has that wow-factor of a traditional sequined dress and a romantic, ethereal element as well.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We went back and forth several times: Jessica or Tracee. Tracee or Jessica. But in the end, the Black-ish star's Chanel stunner was the creme of the silvery crop. The flouncy sleeves, the metallic belt, the feather skirt, the satin shoes...this is high fashion and such a departure from the metallic mermaid gowns of red carpets' past. You may think it's not as flattering as other dresses, but that's what makes it admirable. It's different and, therefore, stunning—not stunning just because it's silver.
