The Handmaid's Tale Wins Best Drama at the 2017 Emmy Awards

And the final award of the night goes to...The Handmaid's Tale!

The harrowing Hulu series took home the grand prize for drama at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, just moments after star Elisabeth Moss won for best drama actress.

The series, which is based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name about a dystopian world in which women are treated as property, already took home multiple Emmys this year, honoring writing, directing, and acting from Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel.