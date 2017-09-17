Elisabeth Moss Wins Her First Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Finally!

Elisabeth Mossis now a first-time Emmy winner, taking home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Offred in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

During her acceptance speech, the former Mad Men star, who wore a Prabal Gurung dress, thanked, "The Academy for supporting me all of these years and my fellow nominees, each and every one of you has inspired me so much. You all deserve to be up here with me."
 
The 35-year-old actress also made sure to thank her support system: her family. She acknowledged: "My brother, Derek, for being my best friend since the day you were born. And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart, and you have taught me that you can be kind and f--king badass."

The other nominees wereViola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown),Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) andRobin Wright (House of Cards).

Last year, Tatiana Maslany took home the award for her role (or roles, rather) on Orphan Black.

Earlier in the night, Elisabeth caught up E! News' Giuliana Rancic about dished on the hilarious way she found out she got the nod for her turn in the dark dystopian tale, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. 

"I got a text with a GIF of Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs clapping," she said. "I mean, that's always a good thing, Anthony Rizzo with his shirt off. That's always good news."

Meanwhile, Elisabeth joins a big list of big winners on Sunday night...

John Lithgow won the Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown. Alexander Skarsgard won big for her terrifying turn as abusive husband in Big Little Lies.

Kate McKinnon took home a statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Saturday Night Live. Laura Dern also nabbed an award for her role as an overbearing mom Renata Klein on Big Little Lies.

Sterling K. Brown picked up a second Emmy win for his role on This Is Us.

