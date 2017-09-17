Elisabeth Moss Wins Her First Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards

During her acceptance speech, the former Mad Men star, who wore a Prabal Gurung dress, thanked, "The Academy for supporting me all of these years and my fellow nominees, each and every one of you has inspired me so much. You all deserve to be up here with me."

The 35-year-old actress also made sure to thank her support system: her family. She acknowledged: "My brother, Derek, for being my best friend since the day you were born. And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart, and you have taught me that you can be kind and f--king badass."