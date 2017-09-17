Nicole Kidman Takes Home the Emmy for Her Performance in HBO's Big Little Lies

Go, Nicole Kidman!

The 50-year-old actress came out on top at the 2017 Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as abused housewife Celeste Wright in HBO's Big Little Lies.

The first-time Emmy winner and two-time nominee, who was also nominated in 2012 for the HBO biopic Hemingway & Gellhorn, graciously thanked her co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard, as well as her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

"Reese, I share this with you," she said. "Without you, I would not be standing up here. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing our show, for recognizing this performance. Thank you to HBO for never wavering in your belief in us. Thank you to the extraordinary cast and crew that we had. To Laura, to Zoë, to Shai, to Alex and Robin [Weigert], who were my intimate acting partners."