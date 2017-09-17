Sofía Vergara Has the Best Entourage at the 2017 Emmy Awards

by Diana Marti |

While many celebrities attend award shows with two or three people, that's not how Sofia Vergara rolls.

The Modern Family star arrived at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with at least 15 friends and family members, and we really couldn't love her more for it!

"Ready for the partyyy," she captioned a boomerang with her 16-person squad just before they headed to the award show. 

Vergara stunned on the red carpet in a white, mermaid-style gown by Mark Zunino—a local designer she said she loves because "he makes dresses that are perfect for voluptuous women."

It's no wonder why we love to keep tabs on the Colombian beauty's Instagram account during award shows. She shares the best stuff from the beginning of her day as she prepares for the red carpet to some hilarious moments from inside the show.

She even freshened up her squad giving them a "final touch" with her amazing Tempting perfume.

And then she had one fabulous walk with the squad before everyone had to take their seats. 

Once inside, the actress quickly found her Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet.

She also had the perfect pose with her co-star Sarah Hyland.

And then things got a little weird with Stonestreet. "@ericstonestreet leave me alone!!!!!!!" she jokingly captioned the photo. 

Then there was that twinning moment with Jane Fonda

"Just need u to know that I have the same hairdo that @janefondaofficial has #emmys2017 thank u @itsjuliebowen for the [photo]," she captioned the post.

But wait...this happened with Dolly Parton

"The day @dollyparton baptized me," she wrote with a bunch of laughing emojis. 

The star caught up with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys tonight where the actress dished that her hubby, who is busy on set, has a secret obsession with Dungeons and Dragons.

"He's a nerd," she laughed. "The highlight of his life is to play Dungeons and Dragons. He comes together with like eight friends, and I do a big spread. He has a dungeon room downstairs in the basement, and I decorate it for him, I bring him food. He plays for like six to eight hours!"

Of course, we couldn't help but ask if Vergara participates in the fun, too.

"No," she answered immediately. "I organize the figurines, I put the chips and things out, but no."

LOL! Well, at least she's honest!

