Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Hint They May Be Expecting Baby No. 2 on 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

Hint, hint!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet and made more than a style statement after the Walking Dead actor had his hand on what appeared to be his longtime lady love's baby bump on Sunday night. The twosome did not confirm the baby news but they certainly hinted at the fact that they may be expecting another child.

The pair were all smiles when they turned up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. The 51-year-old actor opted for a velvet tux, while his gal Sunday donned a burnt orange frock.

Jeffrey and Hilarie have been together since 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2010.