Milo Ventimiglia Cozies Up With Kelly Egarian and All the Other Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 Emmys

We saw the stars walk the red carpet in their most gorgeous ensembles, and our jaws dropped when Sean Spicer joined Stephen Colbert's epic opening monologue. We watched as speeches were made and tears flowed over emotional award wins, and we laughed over audience reactions (and sore losers)...but what about everything we didn't see on TV during the 2017 Emmy Awards?

Well, for one, E! News can confirm This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia was spotted cozying up to rumored girlfriend Kelly Egarian, a marketing coordinator for luxury fashion house Stella McCartney.

They showed some PDA while hanging out in the VIP lounge area of the Micorsoft Theater as an onlooker told us Ventimiglia had his hand on her booty while whispering in her ear and held her close before they headed back to their seats.