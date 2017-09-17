Ann Dowd Gives Tear-Filled Speech at the 2017 Emmys After Her Surprise Win for The Handmaid's Tale

It's finally her time to shine!

Ann Dowd is now a first-ever Emmy winner, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The 61-year-old actress was clearly emotional after her surprise win for the critically acclaimed Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel from 1985.

Accepting her award, Ann said, "Hello, everyone. Well, I think this is a dream, you know. I know it's an actor's dream and I'm deeply grateful to you. I have been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don't have the words. So I thank you."

Ann, who also had a remarkable role in The Leftovers, also thanked many others, including her husband, children, her cast and Atwood herself.

The actress has been under-the-radar for years, but has been working in the industry since 1985. While she may not be a household name, Ann has a career that spans over three decades, appearing in Freaks and Geeks, Law & Order, Olive Kitteridge and Masters of Sex.