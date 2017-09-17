RuPaul Brings the Emmy Statuette to Life and Spills the Tea on Your Favorite Award Show Trophies Oscar and Tony

Thanks to the one and only RuPaul, we finally have some insight into the drama that goes down between all the award show statuettes and trophies.

The comedienne and TV personality made a surprise cameo appearance alongside host Stephen Colbert at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where she dressed up as Emmy—the iconic gold statue that gets passed out to the finest and brightest TV stars.

So what did Ru, er, Emmy have to share Colbert in her first-ever "interview?" Well, first of all, she's excited to finally get a rest from holding up that giant sphere for almost seven decades straight. In her own sassy words, "I'm excited to be sitting down at all. I've been holding that thing up for 69 years!"