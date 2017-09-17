9 to 5 Stars Jane Fonda Lily Tomlin & Dolly Parton Reunited at the 2017 Emmys to the Delight of Audiences Everywhere

If you just stumbled out of bed and poured yourself a cup of ambition you missed the 9 to 5 reunion at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda reunited to present Alexander Skarsgard the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work in Big Little Lies.

But before they presented Skarsgård with his first Emmy, the three actresses had some fun—topical and nostalgic fun.

"Hey, well, thank you. Oh that's nice," Parton said when the audience gave them a standing ovation. "We appreciate that and personally I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one."