Alexander Skarsgård Wins Best Supporting Actor for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmys

No big little lie here: Alexander Skarsgard is now an Emmy winner.

He just took home best supporting actor the win for his terrifying portrayal of Perry Wright on the HBO limited series Big Little Lies, and while he 100% deserves that award, we can't decide if we're more jealous of the Emmy or of the fact that it was handed to him by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton.

"That was pretty cool," Skarsgård said as he stepped up to the microphone, in the understatement of the year.

He went on to thank the academy, HBO, "all [his] friends and lovers out there," the Jean Marc Valee, the crew, the producers, and of course, the ladies of the show.

"Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls," he said. "Speaking of incredible women, I want to thank my mother who flew out all the way from Stockholm, Sweden to be here tonight... Oh and thanks for giving birth to me, that was pretty cool."