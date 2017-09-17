Alec Baldwin Wins 2017 Emmy Award for His Donald Trump Portrayal on Saturday Night Live

Congratulations to Alec Baldwin!

The actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2017 Emmys for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. To win the award, Baldwin beat out five other amazing actors. Veep's Tony Hale and Matt Walsh, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess, Baskets' Louie Anderson and Modern Family's Ty Burrell.

During his speech, the actor said, "I suppose I should say at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said. "I wanna thank my wife, my wife and I had three children in three years and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season and I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control trust me."