Jackie Hoffman's Reaction to Laura Dern's Win (& Her Loss) at the 2017 Emmys Must Be Seen to Be Believed

There are gracious losers, and then there's whatever Jackie Hoffman just did at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Feud actress, nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV-Movie for her work as Mamacita, lost out on the hardware to Laura Dern for her work in Big Little Lies. The moment that presenters Issa Rae and Riz Adhmed revealed that she hadn't won, Hoffman let out a loud "Damn it!" more than once. And you better believe it was caught on camera.
WATCH: Jackie Hoffman (second to the right) 's reaction when Laura Dern wins the Emmy... pic.twitter.com/SVGLXHvbG0— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) September 18, 2017
Hoffman also took to Twitter in the moments following her loss, (sarcastically?) accusing the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences of elitism. "Laura Dern had famous parents," she wrote, referencing Dern's mother and father, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. "Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017"
She followed that up with an even saltier tweet, writing, "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring
#soreloser Emmys2017" Yikes!
Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017
Whether Hoffman was truly feeling that salty over her loss or was just hamming it up for the camera remains to be seen, but it's not the first time she's poked a little fun at her fellow nominees. When this year's nominations were announced, the actress shared a video on her Twitter where she jokingly phoned the other women in her category (which included Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), as well as Dern) and offered to accept on their behalf if they couldn't attend, a la Joan Crawford's infamous moment at the 1983 Academy Awards.
What did you think about Hoffman's reaction? Hilarious or too much? Sound off in the comments below!