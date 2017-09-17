Jackie Hoffman's Reaction to Laura Dern's Win (& Her Loss) at the 2017 Emmys Must Be Seen to Be Believed

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Debra Messing Dishes on "Will & Grace's" Big Return

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, 2017 Emmys

9 to 5 Stars Jane Fonda Lily Tomlin & Dolly Parton Reunited at the 2017 Emmys to the Delight of Audiences Everywhere

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgård Wins Best Supporting Actor for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jackie Hoffman Loss, Emmys 2017

CBS

There are gracious losers, and then there's whatever Jackie Hoffman just did at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Feud actress, nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV-Movie for her work as Mamacita, lost out on the hardware to Laura Dern for her work in Big Little Lies. The moment that presenters Issa Rae and Riz Adhmed revealed that she hadn't won, Hoffman let out a loud "Damn it!" more than once. And you better believe it was caught on camera.

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Hoffman also took to Twitter in the moments following her loss, (sarcastically?) accusing the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences of elitism. "Laura Dern had famous parents," she wrote, referencing Dern's mother and father, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. "Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017"

She followed that up with an even saltier tweet, writing, "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring Emmys2017" Yikes!

Whether Hoffman was truly feeling that salty over her loss or was just hamming it up for the camera remains to be seen, but it's not the first time she's poked a little fun at her fellow nominees. When this year's nominations were announced, the actress shared a video on her Twitter where she jokingly phoned the other women in her category (which included Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan),  Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), as well as Dern) and offered to accept on their behalf if they couldn't attend, a la Joan Crawford's infamous moment at the 1983 Academy Awards.

What did you think about Hoffman's reaction? Hilarious or too much? Sound off in the comments below!

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Feuds , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.