Big Little Lies Actress Laura Dern Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Laura Dern is a big winner tonight!

The actress picked up her first-ever Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Renata Klein in HBO's Big Little Lies.

She beat out fellow nominees Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

In her acceptance speech, Dern made sure to highlight her strong, female co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz.

"I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe 12 women, so I just want to thank the Television Academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," she said. "Thanks to Liane Moriarty for writing these vulnerable flowers like Renata."