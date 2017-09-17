Big Little Lies Actress Laura Dern Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

RuPaul Brings the Emmy Statuette to Life and Spills the Tea on Your Favorite Award Show Trophies Oscar and Tony
Laura Dern is a big winner tonight!
The actress picked up her first-ever Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Renata Klein in HBO's Big Little Lies.
She beat out fellow nominees Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).
In her acceptance speech, Dern made sure to highlight her strong, female co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz.
"I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe 12 women, so I just want to thank the Television Academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," she said. "Thanks to Liane Moriarty for writing these vulnerable flowers like Renata."
Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
She added, "Thank you to Nicole and Reese's moms for not only giving us extraordinary women, but really well-read women because that's how I'm getting parts. I share this with my tribe of four ladies."
This was Dern's sixth Emmy nomination. She had previously been nominated for Enlightened in 2013, Recount in 2008, Ellen in 1997, Fallen Angels in 1994 and Afterburn in 1992.