Kate McKinnon Tears Up as She Wins 2nd Emmy for SNL and Thanks Hillary Clinton Again

Baby, she's been here before, she's seen this room and she's walked this floor...

Hallelujah, Kate McKinnon has got herself another Emmy. And she thanked the person who helped her get it: Hillary Clinton

The SNL cast member took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, marking her second Emmy win for the second year in a row.

This past season of SNL, McKinnon was praised particularly for her impression of Clinton and often faced off against Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump.

"Thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit," McKinnon said in her tearful acceptance speech. "And thank you, my mother and sister. I'm so proud of you, Mom. I love you. Thank you."

Last year, she won the same Emmy and also thanked Clinton in her acceptance speech.