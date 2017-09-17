Kate McKinnon Tears Up as She Wins 2nd Emmy for SNL and Thanks Hillary Clinton Again

by Corinne Heller

Baby, she's been here before, she's seen this room and she's walked this floor...

HallelujahKate McKinnon has got herself another Emmy. And she thanked the person who helped her get it: Hillary Clinton

The SNL cast member took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, marking her second Emmy win for the second year in a row.

This past season of SNL, McKinnon was praised particularly for her impression of Clinton and often faced off against Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump.

"Thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit," McKinnon said in her tearful acceptance speech. "And thank you, my mother and sister. I'm so proud of you, Mom. I love you. Thank you."

Last year, she won the same Emmy and also thanked Clinton in her acceptance speech.

In her speech this year, McKinnon also said, "Being part of this season of Saturday Night Live was the most meaningful thing that I will ever do so I should just probably stop now."

She also thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels, her co-stars, the crew and the "amazing" writers.

"It's all about the writing, you guys, especially Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider," she said. "I love you so much."

McKinnon beat co-stars Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones, as well as Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Transparent's Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn.

McKinnon has been nominated a total of four times for acting, all for her work on SNL.

In recent years, she has become a sought-after actress for big studio comedy films. She has appeared in the reboot of Ghostbusters, the movie Rough Night and voiced a character in Finding Dory.

Earlier this month, it was announced McKinnon will voice a main character in Netflix's new show The Magic School Bus Rides Again, a long-awaited revival of the classic kids series.

