Stephen Colbert Brought Out Sean Spicer at the Emmys and Not Even Melissa McCarthy Could Believe It

When Stephen Colbert was announced as the host of the 2017 Emmys, everyone knew they were in store for something big—especially given the fact that he would be taking on the gig after a year spent making digs at the current administration whenever possible. But nobody could have guessed what they were about to witness.

The late night star took his time working up the big moment. He started with a musical number, he made jokes about the different stars in attendance and the fact that Oprah was snubbed this year. And then, inevitably, the subject turned to politics.

"Hello sir, thank you for joining us," Colbert addressed the President. "Looking forward to the tweets."