Chrissy Metz Feels "Like a Little Princess" While Celebrating This Is Us at the 2017 Emmys

Chrissy Metz still can't believe she's made it to the 2017 Emmys.

While arriving at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, the This Is Us star was still trying to understand how she earned such a huge accomplishment.

"I'm just really excited to be a part of it all so I don't know when it will set in, maybe never," she shared exclusively on Live From the Red Carpet.

Ultimately, it's just one of the major milestones Chrissy has obtained in recent months thanks to her role as Kate Pearson on NBC's smash-hit series.

"When you've been struggling to do what you've wanted to do for so long and then you see yourself 10 feet tall on a building that you passed by after an audition when you were crying on your way home because you probably didn't book the job, it's really, really cool," she explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I was really struggling. I was thinking about moving back home, didn't think I could hack it after 12 years, didn't think it was in the cards for me, and then voila, the universe is like just kidding."