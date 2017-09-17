EXCLUSIVE!

Debra Messing Reveals Which Will & Grace Star Has Changed the Most at the 2017 Emmys

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tony Hale

Here's How Jackie Hoffman, Tituss Burgess and More Nominees Are Handling Their Losses at the 2017 Emmys

Ann Dowd, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Ann Dowd Gives Tear-Filled Speech at the 2017 Emmys After Her Surprise Win for The Handmaid's Tale

RuPaul, 2017 Emmy Awards, Show

RuPaul Brings the Emmy Statuette to Life and Spills the Tea on Your Favorite Award Show Trophies Oscar and Tony

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been 11 years since the cast of Will & Grace said goodbye to television and a lot has changed about the landscape of TV, as well as the show's stars who are a decade older and wiser.

While on the 2017 Emmys red carpet earlier today, Will & Grace's lead, Debra Messing dished to E! News on the upcoming revival of the beloved sitcom and dished on which of her pals has changed the most. Amazingly enough, it's been 19 years since the hit NBC show first debuted.

Without hesitation, the actress, who was donning Romona Keveza, said, "I think Sean [Hayes]—because he was the baby when we started (in 1998). He hadn't done anything and he was kind of like Bambi when we started and now he's a big Hollywood producer."

 

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Will and Grace, Will &amp;amp; Grace

NBC

She continued to praise TV's "Just Jack" McFarland, "Now he's full-on man, full-on knows everything."

Hayes has had a prolific career producing TV since breaking big on the Peacock network. He's produced Hot in Cleveland, Grimm, Hollywood Game Night and many more.

You can see Just Jack, Grace and the rest of the gang when Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Will & Grace , Debra Messing , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.