Why Sarah Paulson Won't Be Missing Any Emmys Parties This Year

Sarah Paulson will actually be able to enjoy the Emmys parties this year. Paulson, who is currently starring in American Horror Story: Cult, told E! News Giuliana Rancic that she was actually going to go out after the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a different plan from last year.

"I was home in bed by midnight last year," Paulson revealed. "I had so much panic about whether or not I was going to win. It was such a whirlwind, I was tired. I did not go big last time but I'm hoping tonight to make up for it."