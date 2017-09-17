Reese Witherspoon and Big Little Lies Co-Stars Reveal at 2017 Emmys They Want a Season 2 Too

Here's How Jackie Hoffman, Tituss Burgess and More Nominees Are Handling Their Losses at the 2017 Emmys
"I mean, we want to do it," Nicole Kidman, who is nominated for an Emmy for her role as socialite, stay-at-home-mom lawyer and battered wife Celeste Wright on the HBO miniseries, told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday.
"We love these women. And it's just trying to move pieces and it's complicated," the actress said.
"What she said," added Reese Witherspoon, who is also nominated for playing her friend Madeline Martha Mackenzie.
The two made their comments while standing next to co-star Laura Dern, who is another nominee and played their frenemy Renata Klein.
"We want to do it and we love that people want us to do it," Kidman said. "I've said this before, but the power of television is extraordinary. Being in people's lives with these stories and these issues, and have them connecting the way that they have, I think it sort of floored all of us because we thought it would have a certain place in the world. We didn't think that it would stretch this far."
Last week, Nicole Kidman told E! News that "it's still not decided" whether there will be a Big Little Lies season two "because it is a lot to pull together."
"The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs," she said.
Witherspoon had said on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live last week, when asked about the possibility of a season two, "We're talking about it. We're only going to do it if we feel like it's really as good as the first season. So we're just thinking about ideas."
Witherspoon told E! News' Will Marfuggi in August, "We're talking about it, but it's sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty."
Meanwhile, their co-star Zoë Kravitz told E! News' Jason Kennedy elsewhere on the Emmys red carpet that she too would like a second season for Big Little Lies.
"I think it would be great. I think if we can find a story line that feels honest and feels like it's going to elevate what we've done, then we're all happy to do it," she said. " I just think it's a precious thing. I think the first one came out so well and so we just want to be careful with what comes next."
"I want to do it too, honestly, I had so much fun and just to be able to spend time with those ladies again would be amazing," she said.
Co-star Shailene Woodley, who is also nominated for her role of Jane Chapman, would also be on board with a second Big Little Lies season.
"Yeah, dude," she told Kennedy. "Of course."
If season two does happen and Woodley returns, she may not have time to watch the show.
"All my friends who watch TV, I always just ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to?" she said. "I'm a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."