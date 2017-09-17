Reese Witherspoon and Big Little Lies Co-Stars Reveal at 2017 Emmys They Want a Season 2 Too

"We want to do it and we love that people want us to do it," Kidman said. "I've said this before, but the power of television is extraordinary. Being in people's lives with these stories and these issues, and have them connecting the way that they have, I think it sort of floored all of us because we thought it would have a certain place in the world. We didn't think that it would stretch this far."

Last week, Nicole Kidman told E! News that "it's still not decided" whether there will be a Big Little Lies season two "because it is a lot to pull together."

"The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs," she said.

Witherspoon had said on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live last week, when asked about the possibility of a season two, "We're talking about it. We're only going to do it if we feel like it's really as good as the first season. So we're just thinking about ideas."

Witherspoon told E! News' Will Marfuggi in August, "We're talking about it, but it's sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty."