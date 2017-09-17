Lea Michele Says Boyfriend Zandy Reich Got Ryan Murphy's Seal of Approval

Lea Michele's new beau has gotten the ultimate seal of approval: Ryan Murphy. Michele, who is starring in ABC's The Mayor, told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that Zandy Reich recently was with the Glee co-creator.

"I was here with Ryan Murphy yesterday. So Ryan is like my family…one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal," Michele told E! News.

In The Mayor, Michele plays the chief of staff to a small town mayor, Courtney Rose, who runs for office as a way to promote his rap career. And he wins.