Kate McKinnon Still Can't Even Believe She Was "In the Hallway" of Saturday Night Live This Year

Kate McKinnon may have already won best supporting actress in a comedy in 2016, but that doesn't mean that tonight's Emmys are any easier for her.
"Look at all of this! Look at the people! Look how handsome you look," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "You know, it's nerve-wracking. It means a lot to a lot of people, myself included. You know, it's wild."
McKinnon is nominated tonight for a fourth time, and she's up against some serious talent—including two of her Saturday Night Live costars, Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones.
"If you see scratches on my colleagues' faces, that was me," she joked. "No, we're such good friends. I mean everyone at the show is really...it's such a good group. We really all love each other and so I'm so thrilled for them as well. And I'm just so thrilled for the show in general. I can't believe I got to be in it!"
Season 42 was an especially good one for Saturday Night Live, with record ratings and some pretty insane talent in terms of both hosts and guest stars. Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle already won for their appearances, and Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Kristen Wiig were all also nominated for the show.
While the 2016 presidential election definitely played a part in SNL's success this year, McKinnon also has other theories on why season 42 was such a hit.
E!
"It's a great cast, great writers, Lorne Michaels steering the ship in the right way as always," Kate says. "And there's been a lot going on this year, and everyone's sort of paying attention, and so we're talking about what everyone's talking about. I think it's just been a year for comedy shows in general. It was so exciting this year just to be a part of it. I couldn't even believe I was in the hallway."
And of course, Kennedy couldn't let McKinnon leave without giving us at least one impression, so she threw to Giuliana Rancic as Eleven from Stranger Things.