Sarah Hyland, Millie Bobby Brown & More Must-Watch Moments From Emmys 2017 Glambot

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
When it comes to seeing what the celebs are wearing on the Emmys red carpet, regular paparazzi shots just won't cut it.
True: There's no shortage of photographers snapping candids of your favorite stars, but if you adore Sarah Hylandand Millie Bobby Brownas much as we do, you're going to want to see their couture gowns through the lens of the E! Glambot.
Just think of the Glambot as your front-row seat to each and every celeb look that hits the carpet. It basically captures every single detail in slow-mo, so that you don't miss a thing. And, yes: It has a magical way of making everyone who steps in its path look even more glamorous than they already do.
Don't believe us? Check out the best looks from the Emmys 2017 below!
Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough made a sultry-but-sweet statement in her Marchesa floral gown.
The always dapper Jason Kennedy looked classic as can be in his black and white look, complete with a bow tie.
The Modern Family starlet, gave the cutout trend the red carpet treatment with this fresh look.
The Stranger Things actress looked like a modern day ballerina in her demure Calvin Klein gown.
Kristin Cavallari, the former Laguna Beach favorite, made a strong case for the color pink in her glitter-y gown.
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale actress, was red hot with a little help from that plunging neckline.
Padma Lakshmishowed off her killer curves in this racy red bodycon number.
E!'s own Erin Lim was cute as can be as she gave the camera a big hug in her long-sleeve sheer gown.