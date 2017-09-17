Milo Ventimiglia Brings the Papa Pearson Wisdom to the 2017 Emmys: ''There's Always Something to Learn''

Looks like Papa Pearson showed up to the 2017 Emmy Awards!

This Is Us star and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Milo Ventimiglia channeled his inner Jack Pearson on the red carpet, reflecting on the many life lessons that come with turning the big 4-0.

Milo celebrated the milestone birthday only a few a months ago, which he described as "pretty great" when chatting with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "I turned 40," the actor shared. "It was pretty great. One of my older sisters sent me an 'Over the Hill' hat. I can finally wear that not that I've arrived into complete manhood."

So now that he's officially 40, is there anything Ventimiglia knows now more than ever before?