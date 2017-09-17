Elisabeth Moss Found Out About Her Emmy Nomination Courtesy of a Shirtless GIF

Celebrities find out about their Emmys nominations in all sorts of ways. Sometimes they're awake watching the announcements with bated breath. Sometimes they suddenly get a barrage of phone calls. And sometimes they get a text message with a GIF of a shirtless baseball player.

And we bet you'd never guess that last one happened to Elisabeth Moss.

The star of The Handmaid's Tale was on hand at the 2017 Emmys and she couldn't wait to share the story with E! News' Giuliana Rancic.