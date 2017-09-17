EXCLUSIVE!

Elisabeth Moss Found Out About Her Emmy Nomination Courtesy of a Shirtless GIF

Celebrities find out about their Emmys nominations in all sorts of ways. Sometimes they're awake watching the announcements with bated breath. Sometimes they suddenly get a barrage of phone calls. And sometimes they get a text message with a GIF of a shirtless baseball player. 

And we bet you'd never guess that last one happened to Elisabeth Moss

The star of The Handmaid's Tale was on hand at the 2017 Emmys and she couldn't wait to share the story with E! News' Giuliana Rancic.

Read

Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

"I got a text with a GIF of Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs clapping," she said. "I mean, that's always a good thing, Anthony Rizzo with his shirt off. That's always good news."

Rancic is, of course, a fellow Chicago Cubs fan, and she shared a moment of hometown glory with Moss and another huge fan: Elisabeth's mom, who is on hand at tonight's big event to support her daughter. 

All baseball kidding aside, the real main event is the fact that The Handmaid's Tale is nominated for a whopping eight awards tonight, after taking home three gold statues at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. (Including one for Moss' costar Alexis Bledel). 

The show features some very heavy material, but Elisabeth told Giuliana that it's exactly the subject matter that makes it resonate so well with the audience—and inspires her fans to share their feelings with its stars. 

"It inspires them," explained Moss of the reaction she sees the most. "It's sometimes very dark but they feel they've taken hope from it and that means a lot to me." 

And what would make that even more meaningful? Taking home the Emmy in a few short hours, of course. 

